Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nevada Debate To Feature A New Face

Nevada Debate To Feature A New Face

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Nevada Debate To Feature A New FaceCBS4's Danya Bacchus reports Mike Bloomberg's addition is causing tension.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg To Take Part In Democratic Presidential Candidates' Debate [Video]Michael Bloomberg To Take Part In Democratic Presidential Candidates' Debate

Marybel Rodriguez reports the leading Democratic presidential candidates will be back on the debate stage tonight in Nevada, joined by a relative newcomer to the 2020 campaign, Michael Bloomberg, the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time [Video]Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate. The former New York mayor will appear Wednesday in Las Vegas alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.