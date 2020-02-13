North Alabama man leaves China during coronavirus outbreak

Man - forced out of china by the coronavirus - is back in north alabama.

He gave waay 31's sophia borrelli an idea of the impact the deadly virus is having in china.

Daniel isaiah williams, left china during the coronavirus outbreak: "5 years of living in china in that city, never seen anything like it."

Daniel isaiah williams is a math teacher and soccer coach in dongguan.

A city in china near hong kong.

Daniel isaiah williams, left china during the coronavirus outbreak: "one morning, one of my students came into my classroom and he said coach williams there's a possibility that we may get out of school for this virus and i said oh you're just wishful thinking."

He said weeks later - the restrictions started and happened very quickly.

They started with wearing masks everywhere to travel restrictions.

Even quarantined to your home in doungguan.

Daniel isaiah williams, left china during the coronavirus outbreak: "to get to the school i have to ride the subway.

To get to the subway, that day that i went back to the school, i had to have my temperature measured and they made sure that i had my mask on."

Daniel isaiah williams, left china during the coronavirus outbreak: "went from normal life to everything shutting down.

Restaurants, movie theaters, all the sports events in the city."

Once travel restrictions to other countries started-- he knew he had to leave.

So february 4th williams boarded a plane to come home.

Daniel isaiah williams, left china during the coronavirus outbreak: "each of the three countries, china, south korea and the united states, i went through a medical assessment through each one of those countries, because they knew where i was coming from.

I had to wear a mask the entire journey and then when i returned, i had to self quarantine for 14 days."

Williams says he can't wait to return back to china but says he is glad to be home during this virus outbreak.

Daniel isaiah williams, left china during the coronavirus outbreak: "and i've got a lot of friends that are still there, that are doing ok.

They are safe.

They have everything they need but they chances of them getting out of there if they need to, are slim to none."

In albertville -- sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

The city williams was in -- is about an 11 hour drive from wuhan where the virus is believed to have started.

Williams says he does not know when he will return back to china.

Chinese scientists say the virus is more contagious than the related viruses-- including sars and mersa.

Scientists say the specific strand they are seeing is not as deadly on a case-by-case basis -- but its greater spread has led to more deaths