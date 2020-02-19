Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Off-Duty Police Officers Out On A Date Stop Attempted Robbery

Off-Duty Police Officers Out On A Date Stop Attempted Robbery

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Off-Duty Police Officers Out On A Date Stop Attempted Robbery

Off-Duty Police Officers Out On A Date Stop Attempted Robbery

A couple enjoying a night out at a restaurant ended up stopping a masked and armed man who was trying to rob the place; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Married Kentucky police officers cut date night short at fried chicken restaurant to thwart armed robbery

Two off-duty Kentucky police officers, a married couple out for date night, thwarted an armed robbery...
FOXNews.com - Published

Fowl play: Man’s chicken restaurant robbery foiled by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A masked man attempting to rob a Kentucky chicken joint at gun point wound...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FknSanSan

sunflower samurai🌻 RT @ABC7: DATE NIGHT: Off-duty husband-and-wife police officers were dining at a restaurant when a masked man with a gun walked in and dema… 52 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Date night couple foil attempted armed robbery [Video]Date night couple foil attempted armed robbery

Off-duty police officers Chase and Nicole McKeown were at dinner when their night took an unexpected turn.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:35Published

Police couple stops a robbery during a dinner date [Video]Police couple stops a robbery during a dinner date

These married police officers had to put down their chicken to stop a robbery 👮🏻‍♀️♥️👮🏻‍♂️

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.