Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 19, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ON UEFA BAN, SAYING: "Well what has happened has happened, so it's not finished it's not over.

As you know today the CEO Ferran Soriano made a statement and the club are going to appeal.

I spoke a little bit about the situation.

I am confident that at the end if we deserve for what we have done on the pitch, next season play in Europe.

I have confidence in the club, one hundred per cent.

I said it before, I said right now and I'm pretty sure we are going to defend our position.

When someone believes he is right, he has to fight until the end no matter what and that I think is (what) the club is going to do." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ON CLUB'S IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE, SAYING: "No, I'm not going - it's so sensitive legally that I think I'm not the right person to talk about that so, I cannot talk about.

I know a little bit the reason why (for the ban), but I cannot touch (on it) more.

I'm sorry, I'm not a lawyer.

Always I can say I support the club one hundred per cent and I'm going to be there." REPORTER: "You don't ask to see that evidence, or do you trust the directors?" GUARDIOLA: "I trust what they told me." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ON BARCELONA, SAYING: "We believe that we are right and we are going to appeal and maybe it's happened, but don't talk too loud (about) Barcelona.

My advice is don't talk too loud, because everybody is involved sometimes in situations.

But we are going to appeal and hopefully in the future we can play the Champions League again against Barcelona." STORY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will stay at the club despite the two-year ban from European football handed out by UEFA for serious breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

Speaking on Wednesday (February 19) after his side's 2-0 victory over West Ham in Premier League, Guardiola insisted he was confident the club would clear their name while refusing to go into detail regarding what he described as a 'sensitive' situation.

Guardiola also took aim at the president of his former club Barcelona over comments he had made on Tuesday, telling him to not 'talk too loud'.

At a press conference Josep Maria Bartomeu commented: "I would like to thank UEFA regarding FFP, they've been doing fantastic work in the last couple of years.

We have regular investigations and we have supported UEFA in everything it does in football." City are appealing against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland and the club's hierarchy have insisted they have done no wrong and will prevail.

Guardiola has won two Premier League titles at City with his side currently in the last 16 of the Champions League and lie second in the domestic standings, 22 points behind Liverpool.