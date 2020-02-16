Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pep Guardiola > Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain

Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain

Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain

Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City's two-year ban from European competitions will be overturned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 19, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ON UEFA BAN, SAYING: "Well what has happened has happened, so it's not finished it's not over.

As you know today the CEO Ferran Soriano made a statement and the club are going to appeal.

I spoke a little bit about the situation.

I am confident that at the end if we deserve for what we have done on the pitch, next season play in Europe.

I have confidence in the club, one hundred per cent.

I said it before, I said right now and I'm pretty sure we are going to defend our position.

When someone believes he is right, he has to fight until the end no matter what and that I think is (what) the club is going to do." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ON CLUB'S IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE, SAYING: "No, I'm not going - it's so sensitive legally that I think I'm not the right person to talk about that so, I cannot talk about.

I know a little bit the reason why (for the ban), but I cannot touch (on it) more.

I'm sorry, I'm not a lawyer.

Always I can say I support the club one hundred per cent and I'm going to be there." REPORTER: "You don't ask to see that evidence, or do you trust the directors?" GUARDIOLA: "I trust what they told me." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, ON BARCELONA, SAYING: "We believe that we are right and we are going to appeal and maybe it's happened, but don't talk too loud (about) Barcelona.

My advice is don't talk too loud, because everybody is involved sometimes in situations.

But we are going to appeal and hopefully in the future we can play the Champions League again against Barcelona." STORY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will stay at the club despite the two-year ban from European football handed out by UEFA for serious breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

Speaking on Wednesday (February 19) after his side's 2-0 victory over West Ham in Premier League, Guardiola insisted he was confident the club would clear their name while refusing to go into detail regarding what he described as a 'sensitive' situation.

Guardiola also took aim at the president of his former club Barcelona over comments he had made on Tuesday, telling him to not 'talk too loud'.

At a press conference Josep Maria Bartomeu commented: "I would like to thank UEFA regarding FFP, they've been doing fantastic work in the last couple of years.

We have regular investigations and we have supported UEFA in everything it does in football." City are appealing against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland and the club's hierarchy have insisted they have done no wrong and will prevail.

Guardiola has won two Premier League titles at City with his side currently in the last 16 of the Champions League and lie second in the domestic standings, 22 points behind Liverpool.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain https://t.co/Pxe8UBPFLX https://t.co/LBFyuIZstm 26 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain https://t.co/TcPqD3SJKi 26 minutes ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Pep Guardiola confident Man City Champions League ban will be overturned: 'The truth will prevail' https://t.co/F03YeaM8Ym 1 hour ago

standardsport

Standard Sport "The truth will prevail." Guardiola is '100%' confident Manchester City's Champions League ban will be overturned. https://t.co/xSYr6t4HSs 2 hours ago

trizorkeshi

Wangechi Kabiu Cowgal😘😍 RT @vincentateya: #JamboKenya Pep Guardiola tells squad ‘I will be here next season even in League Two’ with Man City chief confident ban w… 1 day ago

SportingExcite

Sporting Excitement Pep Guardiola tells squad I will be here next season even in League Two with Man City chief confident ban will be a… https://t.co/9KeO0MNEAi 2 days ago

SportingExcite

Sporting Excitement Man City confident Pep Guardiola will REMAIN as manager next season even without Champions League for two years 👨‍💼… https://t.co/unLYJirBB9 2 days ago

DzulStark

stark RT @City_Xtra: Pep Guardiola has ‘grown tired’ of reaffirming his commitment to Txiki Begiristain and Manchester City. Those inside the cl… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: It's not over [Video]Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives his first press conference since City were hit with a two-season European football ban by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. He says the club will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban [Video]Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expresses his sympathy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following their exclusion from Europe over Financial Fair Play rules.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.