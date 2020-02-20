Check with the c1 3 30 you will you days and oh yes wind we have in my area here and there is health i was going on in the weeks of you like your caffeine we have it for you.

A local coffee shop is here to tell it fused or copied make unique experience.

This is mid- c1 3 good afternoon the wednesday thing for dreaming of on mende at 1230 amber freeman james the real dr. stillwell dear are working very feed with five personal well i like that will we know you because you come come alive and are glad you you and your company: dynamos hot the we are with you not the jump right you in case you know we dr. james stillwell is our license pistorio counselor always give us some really grea advice ... .

We just for valentine's day alike.

It was great.

A lot of couples maybe not so great.

There's a lot of pressure going on a lot of pressure to find that the wind is keep talking i should let you thought right no and people actually want to do the real without the pressure so your question because it's me and so fantastic it dd you are saying we should date befor marriage potential.

I think 90% of the people who are single, about 50% of the adult population a single 9% of those folks into your marriage sure and so if that's true then views dating process.

As an interview process and insurance recreation and that's fun to read you are interviewing the other person i much is there interviewing you 50% of the adult population is involved 90% want to get married just isn't that interesting yet interesting figures there.

I going on a date birthdate, like the ... c1 3 not feel it now and in a real way you know if you're sure you is a way to put a a sense of who that person is doing well after you date, the talent the within two days.

You can tell if somebody is really construct how is things to for that's what were here to talk about today ... .

For example, if they automatically want to change you red flag right on the first day is an example of for users is to have red hair.

For exampl, would you know if you said that okay is good like something els about him so you like this also leverages the way you are well is they love you you imagine be a not the way you are the probably not enough bold after a dinner you you i on the right find another one is if you automatically know or pretty quickly know that they have a habit that you with so i mean obvious things are like smoking for some folks and for some folks drinking might be for some posters to her phone might be a problem.

And so whatever that might be if comes up and you can tell you're probably not going to change them just by osmosis.

My question because a lot of people are not good testtakers a lot of people are just not good readers do you know how much is just being nervous or uncomfortable with the situatio or should it just kind of automatically chemistry you kno fused fireworks mystery is nice to is tuesday sensual eventually led to is not the most important thing so it's interesting when you do something like that.

This is sensual, but not the most important thing and so some things like charming.

There may also be a clue that their controlling and that if they are contemptuous of the way the truth the way through the waitress is whether to treat you.

I think that's really good advice that that is an maybe again i'm not the expert that it's hard to tell on that perso either to their owners immediately five people have yo met that they i like my person when i first met them and then you you said i may be too much pressure sometimes and just realized and to make the first day the all be-all and end-all, but i'm just saying to if you're in the first few days.

If there are red flags that you see the people who care about you see pay attention real quick center somehow we ended up with dr. goel okay i like to appall simo so is to leave your lover because you have permission to leave and that song was joe's book to do for away.

I even and not enough to support and how we get a hold of you when he does or does support dr. james stillwell.com is the place to start ... good advice.

We appreciate you being here ... .

Be safe out there