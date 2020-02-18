Possible Coronavirus Cases Among Cruise Ship Evacuees At Travis Increases To 12 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:07s - Published Possible Coronavirus Cases Among Cruise Ship Evacuees At Travis Increases To 12 Juliette Goodrich reports on increase in possible coronavirus patients evacuated from the Diamond Princess in Japan (2-19-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Japan plans HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus as Diamond Princess cases rise Japan plans to start trials of HIV medications to treat coronavirus patients as an increase in the...

WorldNews - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this