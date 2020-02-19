Global  

The Call of the Wild movie - Dogs of Disney Welcome Buck

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:22s
This Friday, a new friend joins our pack.

See Buck in #CalloftheWild in theaters February 21, 2020.

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic--and emotionally authentic--characters.

Directed by: Chris Sanders Based on the novel by Jack London Screenplay: Michael Green Produced by: Erwin Stoff Executive Producer: Diana Pokorny Co-Producer/Visual Effects Producer: Ryan Stafford Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell In Theaters February 21 2020
Coreywh49648186

Corey white Just saw a preview of the movie “The Call of The Wild. The first three seconds I thought it was a “Boner Dogs” prev… https://t.co/9pliPy7SNZ 21 hours ago

HoneydewWilkins

Honeydew Wilkins @playazball The trick with this one is, do they stick with the title or focus on the dog theme. So what I got is "… https://t.co/DZdhZnR6Nl 1 day ago

Canoe

Canoe LOS ANGELES (https://t.co/QpgzmjLewP) – Dogs, in their rambunctious domesticated way, can lead us overly civilized… https://t.co/EQFr8T3Nm5 1 day ago

jodiegip

Kris Jenner My dog was barking at the dogs on a reality show but didn’t bark at the CGI dogs for the “The Call of the Wild” tra… https://t.co/xZMxKv2ZmC 1 day ago

BeastBuds

Beast Buds Meet the Handsome Rescue Dog Who Plays Buck in ‘Call of the Wild’ https://t.co/B2rDQ3ZuCB #dogs #DogsofTwitter #BeastBuds 1 day ago

AMOSART

Angela María Ortíz S. If you love #DOGS this is a screening for you! "The Call of the Wild" tonight in Los Angeles and Houston. Free movi… https://t.co/qzX0vnn6LN 1 day ago

annamaria1word

AnnaMaria Stephens So...does the new “Call of the Wild” movie show any dogs/wolves dying or can I get excited to see it? 1 day ago

MMandOscar

Mike, Mike, And Oscar RT @FeelinFilm: Has the marriage of live-action actors and animated animals ever worked well? Maybe... but it sure doesn't here. - @BlackNe… 1 day ago


The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go [Video]The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go

The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go There’s more out there. Watch the new clip featured on The Ellen Show from #CalloftheWild, in theaters FRIDAY. Adapted from the beloved literary..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:47Published

The Call of the Wild movie - Harrison Ford Answers Your Call [Video]The Call of the Wild movie - Harrison Ford Answers Your Call

The Call of the Wild movie - Harrison Ford Answers Your Call Grab a friend and record Harrison Ford as your new voicemail. #CalloftheWild is in theaters, FRIDAY. Plot synopsis: Adapted from the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:36Published

