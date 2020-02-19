Global  

Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference

Deontay Wilder controversially taunted rival Tyson Fury about his mental health battles in a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch.

The pair kicked off their final media event with a shoving match ahead of Saturday’s contest.

When that eventually died down and the pair sat to discuss this weekend’s bout, Wilder wasted little time before mocking Fury’s well-documented issues with depression and suicide.
