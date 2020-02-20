Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff

Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff

Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff

A Rochester-area man has been arrested and charged with threatening New York State Senator Charles Schumer and California Congressman Adam Schiff, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff

BREAK UP A FIGHT.THE MAN WHO ISACCUSED OFTHREATENING TO KILLSENATOR CHUCKSCHUMER IS FREETONIGHT.SALVATORE LIPPA THESECOND WALKED OUTOF COURT INROCHESTER THISAFTERNOON.HE IS ACCUSED OFMAKING A DEATHTHREAT ON SENATORSCHUMER'SVOICEMAIL.PROSECUTORS SAYLIPPA ALSOTHREATENEDCONGRESSMAN ADAMSCHIFF BECAUSE HEWAS UPSET ABOUTTHE IMPEACHMENTPROCEEDINGS OFPRESIDENT TRUMP.HE FACES UP TO TYEARS IN PRISON IFHE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.