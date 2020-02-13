Global  

Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents

Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents

Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents

US President Donald Trump takes aim at his opponents during a rally in Arizona.

He addressed supporters in Phoenix as six Democratic presidential contenders - including a new candidate, billionaire Mike Bloomberg- were debating in the neighbouring state of Nevada.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fox News’ Bret Baier: ‘The Biggest Winner Tonight? Donald Trump’

Fox News' *Bret Baier* reacted to tonight's big Democratic presidential debate by saying the "biggest...
Mediaite - Published

Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg trade barbs as Democratic race boils over

Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg trade barbs as Democratic race boils overUS President Donald Trump has traded extraordinary insults with Democratic contender Michael...
New Zealand Herald - Published


