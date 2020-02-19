Global  

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.
Germany Shootings Leave at Least 11 People Dead, Including Gunman

The body of the suspected attacker was found hours after several people died in shootings at two...
Eight people shot dead in German city – police

Eight people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau, police said.
Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau [Video]Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.

