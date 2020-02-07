Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu make romance official

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu make romance official

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu make romance official

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu make romance official

Mike Boateng has asked Priscilla Anyabu to be his girlfriend, after meeting in Casa Amor on 'Love Island'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu make romance official #LoveIsland #ITV2 #MikeBoateng #PriscillaAnyabu #DemiJones… https://t.co/9uiOYIU7RB 56 minutes ago

ryanG_tweets

Ryan Glendenning RT @Metro_Ents: Another couple is official <3 #LoveIsland https://t.co/TUJr3i9LZx 13 hours ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Another couple is official <3 #LoveIsland https://t.co/TUJr3i9LZx 13 hours ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Love Island's Mike leaves us cringing with Hideaway antics https://t.co/EkAya4GtO1 via @MetroUK 1 week ago

RushReads

RushReads Love Island's Mike and Priscilla share steamy night away in the Hideaway: Love Island's Mike Boateng and Priscilla… https://t.co/3mFO7pZSWP 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalia Zoppa and Jamie Clayton dumped from Love Island [Video]Natalia Zoppa and Jamie Clayton dumped from Love Island

Natalia Zoppa and Jamie Clayton have been dumped from 'Love Island', fter they were found to have been voted the least compatible couple by the voting public.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling [Video]Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

'Love Island's Callum Jones has recoupled with Molly Smith, leaving Shaughna Phillips single as the boys return from Casa Amor.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.