Mirchi Music Awards: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu Bring Glamour To The Red Carpet

The awards season is here and at the latest Mirchi Music Awards 2020, stars like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Ankita Lokhadnade and Bhumi Pednekar added glamour to the red carpet.

Check out all the stars we spotted at the event.