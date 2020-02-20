Helicopter lands close to scene of derailed train that killed 2 in Australia

A helicopter was spotted arriving at the scene of a derailed train that killed two in Wallan, Victoria today (February 20).

Footage shows an emergency services chopper descended close to the BP service station that was being used as a staging point.

The train had close to 200 passengers and was travelling from Sydney to Melbourne when it derailed at 7.50 p.m.

Local time.

The filmer explained: "Emergency service staging point at BP Service Station.

"Helicopters landing at scene of derailment several hundred metres to the south.

"[The] second helicopter hovering above, Sydney to Melbourne passenger train apparently up to 5 carriages derailed."