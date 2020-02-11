Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Can Amy Klobuchar Maintain Her Momentum?

Can Amy Klobuchar Maintain Her Momentum?

Video Credit: The New Yorker - Duration: 07:16s - Published < > Embed
Can Amy Klobuchar Maintain Her Momentum?

Can Amy Klobuchar Maintain Her Momentum?

In the months preceding the Iowa caucuses, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar lagged behind her competitors.

Then she shot to a third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Can she establish herself as the choice of moderate Democrats?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders wins, Klobuchar surprises in New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton by a wide margin in the New Hampshire primary in 2016,...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Steffen124

Chillonius Funk @WesPDX86 @MerlynMagus @CMSeeberger @Politics_Polls @EmersonPolling Depends where she ends up. Right now she has mo… https://t.co/U0EYZEC5jh 10 hours ago

jebr28

Jebr 🌹 @BaldBryan The 2 first states are ivory white and zero minority vote. I don’t think Klobuchar and Pete will maintai… https://t.co/KfVMvoK8uD 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar NH surge could reshuffle Dem 2020 race [Video]Klobuchar NH surge could reshuffle Dem 2020 race

U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, who has jumped to third place in opinion polls in New Hampshire after a strong debate performance last Friday, is looking to gain..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Candidate Klobuchar’s Sudden Surge [Video]Candidate Klobuchar’s Sudden Surge

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is picking up momentum in the last few days thanks to a strong debate performance and infusion of cash, reports Esme Murphy (2:30). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.