Baby Doesn't Need Utensils to Eat Cake 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:31s - Published Baby Doesn't Need Utensils to Eat Cake Occurred on February 15, 2020 / Buffalo, New York, USA Info: Baby turns one in Buffalo New York and celebrates with a delicious cake.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Castanet Baby doesn't need utensils #offbeat https://t.co/BHCWi9BwHM 11 hours ago HLZaheer Baby Doesn't Need Utensils to Eat Cake || ViralHog https://t.co/bCuZdmk6ke via @YouTube 11 hours ago