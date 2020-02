Tulane National Primate Research Center to study coronavirus 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WDSU - Duration: 01:24s - Published Tulane National Primate Research Center to study coronavirus Tulane National Primate Research Center to study coronavirus 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tulane National Primate Research Center to study coronavirus 2000.THE NEW NUMBER OF CASES FELL FORA SECOND STRAIGHT DAY.TULANE UNIVERSITY PLANS TO STUDYTHE VIRUS AND BRING THE DISEASETO OUR AREA TO DO IT.RESEARCHERS ARE CREATING A NEWPROGRAM TO DEVELOP A VACCINE ANDTEST TREATMENT OPTIONS.MORGAN LENT US VISITED THEFACILITY.SHE JOINS US IN STUDIO.IS THIS RESEARCH SAFE?REPORTER: THAT’S A BIG QUESTION.RESEARCHERS SAY IT IS.THEY CAN AND HAVE DEALT WITHTHESE SITUATIONS BEFORE, ANDTHIS ONE IS NO DIFFERENT.THEY HAD TO GET AN APPROVAL FROMTHE CENTERS OF DISEASE CONTROLTO RECEIVE SAMPLES.NOW THAT THAT’S DONE, THEYSHOULD ARRIVE SOON.ONCE THE CORONAVIRUS IS ONCAMPUS, IT WILL BE STUDIED INTHEIR REGIONAL BIO CONTAINMENTLAB.IT’S EQUIPPED TO HANDLE THECORONAVIRUS AND OTHERS LIKE IT.THE DIRECTOR SAYS THEY HAVESTRONG SAFETY PROCEDURES ANDCOUNTLESS EXPERTS TO MAKE SUREEVERYTHING GOES RIGHT.





