Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Bloomberg Says Trump Was Winner Of Wednesday's Democratic Debate

Mike Bloomberg Says Trump Was Winner Of Wednesday's Democratic Debate

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Mike Bloomberg Says Trump Was Winner Of Wednesday's Democratic DebateMike Bloomberg says President Trump won the Democratic debate on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Mike Bloomberg Tell Rally-Goers ‘Real Winner’ of the Democratic Debate Was Donald Trump

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg claimed the “real winner” of Wednesday’s...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Mike Bloomberg under immediate attack at Vegas Democrats' debate

From the opening bell, Mike Bloomberg faced fierce attacks from his Democratic rivals over race and...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network RT @troopsfortrump: #Trump Says: “I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever of Senator Sanders defeating President Trump.” Mini Mike Bloo… 43 seconds ago

DjLots3

Dorcas↩⭐⭐⭐ RT @LaylaAlisha11: Bloomberg promises to expand ABORTION, squelch RELIGIOUS FREEDOM if elected president! Mini Mike says he’ll keep Abortio… 55 seconds ago

MHelsley01

M Helsley RT @newsmax: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians," says El… 1 minute ago

troopsfortrump

Troops for Trump #Trump Says: “I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever of Senator Sanders defeating President Trump.” Mini Mike… https://t.co/5QmmfOazAq 1 minute ago

NinaRubio9

Nina Rubio RT @WilliamJDavis12: @RacySicilian What a clown show. No policies only taking shots at each other, none of these people can beat President… 2 minutes ago

BernieBuddy16

#PresidentSanders🌹Nichol🅰️s RT @intercepted: “When we had President Trump run on a platform that he’s going to ban Muslims from entering the U.S., let’s not forget tha… 5 minutes ago

ItsNateBrown

Nate Brown RT @mj_lee: At Bloomberg event in Utah, spox Marc La Vorgna says their broader message won't change: "We’re gonna keep doing what we’re d… 8 minutes ago

mj_lee

MJ Lee At Bloomberg event in Utah, spox Marc La Vorgna says their broader message won't change: "We’re gonna keep doing… https://t.co/3ribqIVF9P 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Debate Focuses On Mike Bloomberg [Video]Presidential Debate Focuses On Mike Bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was attacked during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published

The Beat Down of Michael Bloomberg at the Democratic Debate [Video]The Beat Down of Michael Bloomberg at the Democratic Debate

Michael Bloomberg took quite the beating at the Democratic Debate Wednesday night.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.