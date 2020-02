President Donald Trump gives speech in Bakesfield

BAKERSFIELD TODISCUSS THE CONDITION OF THESTATE'S WATER.23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALL JOINSUS THIS MORNING WITH A FULLBREAK DOWN OF HIS VISIT.

AUSTIN?MIKE DANIELLE, THOUSANDS TURNEDOUT YESTERDAY TOHEAR THE PRESIDENT SPEAK.

THEFOCUS OF HISVISIT -- DISCUSSING GETTINGFARMERS MOREWATER IN THE CENTRAL VALLEY.MANY IN ATTENDANCEWERE IN THE AG INDUSTRY, ANDWERE VERY EXCITED TO HAVEHIS SUPPORT."HELLO TO BAKERSFIELD.

I HEARDA LOT ABOUT BAKERSFIELD"PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TOOK THESTAGE WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON - AFTER AIR FORCE ONETOUCHED DOWN AROUND2:30 P.M."AND I WONT FORGET THE MEN WHODIEDAND I"TRUMP COMING OUT TO A PACKED,INVITE-ONLY CROWD IN JACOHANGAR AT MEADOWS FIELD AIRPORT-- THOUSANDS MORETURNING OUT IN THE STREETSSURROUNDING THE AIRPORT -HOPING TO GET A GLIMPSE OF THECOMMANDER IN CHIEF."I HAVE NO DOUBT WITH WHAT HESAYS ISGOING TO BE GOOD FORBAKERSFIELD"BUT LIKE MANY TRUMP APPEARANCESAROUND THE COUNTRY, WITH GROUPSOF SUPPORTERS, ALSO COMESGROUPS OF PROTESTORS."HE'S SUPPOSED TO BE HERESPEAKING WITHTHE FARMERS OF BAKERSFIELD, HENEEDS TO BE OUT THERE SPEAKINGWITHTHE FARMWORKERS OF BAKERSFIELD.THEY'RE THE PEOPLE DOING A LOTFOR OURCOUNTRY""FOUR MORE YEARS...FOUR MOREYEARS"IN THE ROUGHLY 40-MINUTE ADDRESS- TRUMP TALKED WATERFOR CENTRAL VALLEY FARMERS."YOU'D HAVE MORE WATER THAN YOUKNOW WHAT TO DO - YOU WOULDN'THAVE TO BE RATIONING WATER ANDIT'S JUSTABSOLUTELY INSANE.

SO HOPEFULLY,THE GOVERNOR WILL GET HIS ACTTOGETHER"EARLIER THIS MONTH, CALIFORNIAGOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM ANNOUNCING A PLAN TO KEEPMORE WATER INTHE SAN JOAQUIN RIVER DELTA.THAT WAS IN RESPONSE TO NEWRULESPUT IN PLACE BY THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION BACK IN OCTOBER,COMMITTING TO SEND MORE WATER TOFARMERS IN THECENTRAL VALLEY.

THE NEWSOMADMINISTRATION SAID IT WOULDSUE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVERIT'S NEW RULES, BUT SOFAR IT HAS NOT DONE SO.

ATYESTERDAY'S EVENT, TRUMPCEREMONIOUSLY SIGNING HISADMINISTRATION'S REWORKING OFTHOSE ENVIRONMENTAL RULES, WITHSEVERALFARMERS, AND HOUSE MINORITYLEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY BY HISSIDE.MCCARTHY TELLING US AFTER THEEVENT, THAT THE BALL IS NOWIN THE GOVERNORS COURT."WE WANT TO WORK TOGETHER.

THATSWHAT THE PRESIDENT WAS TALKINGABOUTTODAY.

WE'VE ALWAYS WORKEDTOGETHER IN THE PAST.

WORK FORTHE INTEREST OF CAAND THE CA CITIZENS WHILE AT THESAME TIME PROTECTING OURENVIRONMENT ISA PERFECT WAY TO GO."FOLLOWING BAKERSFIELD, THEPRESIDENT MADE A STOP INFOLLOWING BAKERSFIELD, THEPRESIDENT MADE A STOP INPHOENIX FOR A KEEP AMERICA GREATRALLY.

TRUMP ISSCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT THE HOPEFOR PRISONERSGRADUATION CEREMONY AT THE LASVEGAS METROPOLITANPOLICE HEADQUARTERS TODAY.

HEWILL THEN HEAD TOCOLORADO SPRINGS FOR A SECONDRALLY.

AND FINALLYFRIDAY HE WILL HOLD A THIRDRALLY IN VEGAS, WHICH WILLCONCLUDE HIS 4-DAY TRIP THROUGHTHE WEST.

IN THESTUDIO AUSTIN WESTFALL 23ABCCONNECTING YOU.