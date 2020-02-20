Global  

'Army doesn't discriminate soldiers based on religion, gender': Gen Naravane

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Army Chief General MM Naravane cleared Indian Army's stand on Supreme Court's decision on permanent commission for women officers.

Naravane said that Army does not discriminate soldiers based on religion, caste, creed or gender.
