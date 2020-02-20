'Army doesn't discriminate soldiers based on religion, gender': Gen Naravane 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published 'Army doesn't discriminate soldiers based on religion, gender': Gen Naravane Army Chief General MM Naravane cleared Indian Army's stand on Supreme Court's decision on permanent commission for women officers. Naravane said that Army does not discriminate soldiers based on religion, caste, creed or gender. 0

