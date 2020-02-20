Global  

Lana Del Rey cancels European tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey cancels European tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey cancels European tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey has been forced to scrap the European leg of her world tour after being "taken by surprise" by a mystery illness.
Lana Del Rey cancels UK and European tour over ‘surprise’ illness

Lana Del Rey has cancelled her entire UK and European tour, a day before the first concert.
Lana Del Rey cancels Birmingham show

Singer Lana Del Rey has cancelled her tour – including a date in Birmingham next weekend – due to...
Lana Del Rey cancels Europe and UK tour due to illness [Video]Lana Del Rey cancels Europe and UK tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey has been forced to axe her European and UK tour after losing her voice due to illness.

