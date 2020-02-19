Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Caroline Flack > Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of TV star Caroline Flack.

Scotland Yard’s directorate of professional standards reviewed all previous contact with Love Island presenter Flack, 40, before making the referral on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack death: Met Police refers itself to watchdog over contact with presenter before her death

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over its contact with Caroline...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death https://t.co/QjAtnRl2hN https://t.co/yjvLi2MCFq 13 hours ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death https://t.co/9F7Dp53MlH https://t.co/MiWA9M1wSS 17 hours ago

pressjournal

The Press & Journal Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death https://t.co/IUeHboahtK https://t.co/FdRT3DEu4q 17 hours ago

KaseyJRocks

Kasey Jacobson🌹✋ RT @OneNewsPage_UK: Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death: https://t.co/bUyOVTFThw #CarolineFlack 17 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death: https://t.co/bUyOVTFThw #CarolineFlack 17 hours ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death https://t.co/7UTIUY7b6G 17 hours ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death https://t.co/rnp0BbROc3 17 hours ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death https://t.co/SJULi7RgZA https://t.co/vDn6AeMLsR 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Control social media after Caroline's death' [Video]'Control social media after Caroline's death'

Reflecting on Caroline Flack's death, Andrew Pierce describes social media as a "forum for people to spill bile and poison".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:42Published

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post [Video]Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post According to U.K. coroners, the death of ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has been ruled suicide by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.