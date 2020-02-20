Global  

Being The Only Adult In Netflix's "Locke & Key" Was A Little Different For Darby Stanchfield

Darby Stanchfield, who plays the recently-widowed Nina Locke in the new Netflix original, "Locke & Key," explains how the magic within the show highlights the family sci-fi drama.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
