Midmorning With Aundrea - February 20, 2020 (Part 1)

Talk about the powerif if you find yourself overeating, you might want to think about how much quality sleep you're getting.

The two things could be linked.

Meredith wood has more on the possible connection.

A good night's sleep does the body good... and it can also make sure you put good into your body.

According to research published in the journal of the american heart association, people who aren't getting good sleep, tend to eat too much sugar and other unhealthy foods.

The study looked at nearly 500 women between the ages of 20 and 76 who self- reported their sleep and eating habits for a year.

The study found over a third of the women had poor sleep or some level of insomnia.

Those women reported eating an additional 500 to 800 calories per day on average.

And they ate more than the recommended amounts of saturated fats, added sugars, and caffeine.

They also fell below the recommended intake of whole grains and fiber.

The study suggests one reason for the connection between sleep and eating is that when we are sleep deprived, our hormones stimulate hunger.

Insomnia can also trigger the parts of your brain that make it harder for you to control cravings and rash decisions.

So be sure to make sleep a priority.

Turn your gadgets off at least 20 minutes before bedtime.

Make sure your room is dark and cool.

And don't eat large amounts of food before bed, making your gut uncomfortable.

For today's health minute, i'm meredith wood.

Artifical intelligence could help some patients avoid a breast cancer ámisdiagnosisá.

While mammography is currently the most effective and recommended breast cancer screening tool, the national cancer institute says mammograms ástillá miss about 20 percent of breast cancers.

And one in 10 women receive a áfalse positiveá result.

A recent study also found false positive breast biopsies cost the healthcare system more than two ábillioná dollars a year.

Jamie yuccas spoke with researchers at google and u-c- l-a, who have developed artificial intelligence programs to help ábetter diagnoseá breast cancer in mammograms and biopsies.

// i was absolutely floored.

My mouth dropped, tears came to my eyes... "you have breas cancer" wer words julianne major never thought she'd hear& but what was even more shocking was that despite diligent annual mammograms, her cancer was never detected.

// my doctor told me my cancer was present for at least a decade.

I had many mammograms during that decade, and not a single mammogram, even after we knew i had cancer detected the cancer cells.

After discovering a lump during a self-exam, major's cancer was confirmed by an m- r-i.

// you know without hesitation i said i'll have a double mastectomy.

Major is one of the thousands of women who every year receive a áfalse negativeá mammogram..

// they tell me that that there's a chance that they need to do a biopsy.

Norma vaquerano received a different kind of shock - after a routine mammogram - she was told she need more testing and could possibly have breast cancer.

// i'm hyperventilating at that point // i was completely devastated.

I couldn't hear what the doctors were telling me because- you just heard that init-- you might have breast cancer and everything else went out the window-- went out the door.

Vaquerano had to wait átwo weeksá for her biopsy results.

// thank you that it came back false.

It turns out - like one in ten women in te u-s - she had orginally gotten a false positive result... and in fact did not have cancer.

// in training the ai system we fed it tens of thousands of example mammograms just like this one.

To combat misdiagnoses - shravya shetty and her team at google developed an artificial intelligence system... to áassistá doctors and pathologists to accurately detect cancer in mammograms. // this was not something we trained the system on but when we showed it this example it identified that this is a potential suspicious region, here is one, and it turns out that in this case it was cancerous.

Shetty says their a-i model reduced false positives almost 6 percent and false negatives by about 9 percent & and caught suspicious tissues on mammograms missed by the human eye.

Mammograms are the most studied dr. joann elmore - a professor of medicine at ucla - is the brain behind an artifical intelligence program that helps correctly diagnosis breast biopsies.

Would it be a faster diagnosis, or what-- 11:37:04 oh yes.

11:37:04 yeah.

It would be much faster.

11:37:05 yes.

The computer was trained to recognize patterns of 240 breast biopsy images..

And while still in the testing phase, the system is yielding promising results.

In one test, the a-i program áoutperformedá doctors by close to 20 percent better accuracy.

Once a woman has a biopsy, the tissue is obtained and this is an example of what the tissue can look like.

// 12:12:16 i took the same exact glass slide of this and sent it to 27 different pathologists in the u.s. they independently interpreted it.

// and of the 27, only 13.

Only 13 came back with the right diagnosis-- correct.

That's a problem.

// because we have such different recommendations for surveillance and treatment based upon that diagnosis.

In the u-s, over 42,000 people will die from breast cancer each year & it's a statistic that makes the promise of a-i detection critical for patients like major& i was told and i believed most women are told // the first line of defense to preventing and catching early detection breast cancer is having a yearly mammogram.

But the mammogram failed me.

It failed me for a decade.

Jamie yuccas, los angeles.

Surgeons in london have removed a brain tumor from a woman during an unusual procedure.

As tina kraus shows us, the patient's love of music helped guide the surgery.

This is not something you usually see in an operating room..

Doctors performing surgery while the patient plays her violin.

I played some scales and different harmonies but nothing really so exciting.

Orchestra violinist dagmar turner had a brain tumor located near an area that controls fine movement.

The 53 year old was concerned surgery would affect her music.

So nerosurgeons at king's college hospital had turner play during the procedure, helping them remove as much of the tumor as possible without damaging her ability to play.

"t "the fine contr of the left hand, for example, of somebody who's playing the violin, the length of the string, the pressure of the string, all those fast movements, moving between one string to the other, so that was what was unusual for us."

The procedure was a success.

Doctors removed almost all of the tumor while maintaining full function of turner's left hand.

This is my life, this is what i do in my spare time and i enjoy it an awful lot."

Nats playing again she says it means everything to her to be able to continue her passion and keep making music.

Tina kraus, cbs news, london.

The neurosurgeon says this is first time a patient has played an instrument while he performed a surgery.

Coming up-- a robocall you may actually want to answer.

That story when midmorning returns.

The robocall blocking service youmail says americans received 4.7 billion robocalls nationwide in january.

But now some people are actually looking forward to receiving one of these calls.

Alanna autler explains.

We all do it.

Avoid that number we áthinká is a robocall but to this group, what once was a pet peeve is now the sound of cold, hard, cash.

Alanna: "does thi practice work?"

Group: "yes!

Alanna: "does i work well?"

Group: "yes!

Don't believe them?

Then, head next door -- where 30 people are choosing to spend their saturday trading tips.

Natpop: "does tha fly?"

And together, they've earned nearly 350- thousand dollars turning robocalls into cash.

"everyone hate robocalls."

The common thread is this guy.

Doc compton -- who lives in mckinney-- created a $47 kit and everyone here bought it alanna autler: "what do you sa to people who think this is a scam?"

Doc compton: "loo at the checks."

In his guide book, compton explains step by step how to take on robocallers.

But here are the basics first, answer the call.

Then, ástayá on the call.

Jot down details like the company's name, website and call back number.

If you spoke to a human - get their name and email address-- anything that will help you verify the company and where it's located.

Next, send a demand letter to that company detailing exactly how it violated law.

Two federal laws state a company needs your permission to call your cell with an autodialer.

If they call anyway --that's a 5-hundred dollar violation.

And if your number is on the do not call registry-- that violation átriples.á and while a company can ignore your letter-- in some cases, they don't.

Doc compton: "th fact is, these guys don't care.

They look at it as the cost of doing business and if they pay a $1500 for some of these calls, oh well."

And there's no limit on how many settlements you can receive paula prentice: "$1,500 paula curry: "$9,500 tom perry: "$30,000 that's right tom perry has made 30- thousand dollars.

The business owner says he did it to regain control.

"i feel like i lost m phone to calls that are unproductive everyday and that's the reason why i started requesting these demands on companeis breaking the law."

Not everyone we talked to has made money.

"zero dollars s far."

But if you're willing to invest the time and effort, you may be able to turn the tables on robocallers.

Alanna autler, cbs news, dallas.

Calls from political campaigns, charities, or your health provider are exempt from this formula.

In the ongoing fight against global warming -- some farms in england are equipping cattle with a new weapon.

The invention targets a harmful habit of cows.

Gwen baumgardner has the story.

Nat- moo cattle have been in fransisco norris's life since he was a kid.

He comes from a family of farmers and is working to change the livestock industry by reducing climate change one cow at a time.

''it's a pressing issue that needs to be dealt with quickly.'' the issue isn't something you see it's something you hear.

Nats - cow burp that thrust of air is a cow burp.

Climate change scientists say burps are harmful to the environment, because of the large amount of methane gas each one contains.

Norris has been studying cow emissions for two years.

''so when you see a spike like that it's a burp?'' ''exactly // with cu of graph we are basically monitoring in real- time their methane emissions.'' that's where his company 'zelp' comes in...tackling emissions head-on with this.

..a face mask that captures each methane-filled burp, then converts it into water and carbon dioxide.

According to norris, it creates cleaner air....but he admits its a tough sell at first.

''making sure that people understand that this is viable, that this is scaleable, and that this is an efficient solution to the problem.'' nats...burp scientists say methane emissions are 85 times more damaging to the environment than co2....and that cow's emissions are more harmful than all the cars on the road combined.

''we face the challenge of moving at the speed that the climate cris requires.'' cows also emit methane out áthe other endá, but experts say their burps are the biggest climate change culprits.

And with almost a billion cows around the world burping once every two minutes.... their behavior might need a mask and some manners.

Gwen baumgardner cbs news... hertfordshire, england.

Zelp is still in a trial phase, but norris hopes to start selling the masks to farmers next year for less than fifty dollars each.

Raising awareness and money--through social media.

A look at the growing trend when we come th the dare-devil group known as 'jetman' has made a milestone flight, soaring to high altitudes, after taking off from a standing position for the first time.

Rylee carlson is in london with more on the pilot being called a real-life iron man it's daybreak in dubai as vince reffet and his team prepare for their latest groundbreaking flight.

Strapped to carbon fiber wings, powered by four mini jet engines, the french pilot is aiming to be the first to take off from the ground straight up into the air.

Starting from a hover over the water ... he turns and blasts off... nats up.... ... climbing high above dubai's iconic coastline... to nearly six thousand feet, reaching speeds of 150 miles an hour.

After about three minutes and a few scenic loops - reffet pulls his parachute, successfully coasting down to his excited team below it's a big step for us because it's the first time that we are completely autonomous ...where we take off from the ground.

Reffet made more than 50 test flights... learning to control the jet engines.

The historic launch is one of the highlights of dubai's 20 expo.

It was a very proud moment for us.

The jetman team has been pushing the limits for seven years now.... with staggering flights like this one last year in china's tianmen mountain national park.

In the past - pilots always took off by leaping from a moving helicopter or an elevated platform.

They say this daring performance brings them even closer to human flight.

Rylee carlson, cbs news, london.

The group says it's next challenge will be landing without needing to open a parachute.

Technology is changing the way people give to causes they care about.

Hilary lane explains how with just one click, donating is easier and more accessible than ever before.

Pkg dakarai mills didn't want gifts for his most recent birthday.

Instead he set up a fundraiser on his facebook page for a cause he cares about.

Consumer?charity tech folder :58 i saw a lot of my friends doing it.

It just seemed like the new way of giving back to society and doing your part.

Mills grew up near the beach and wanted to raise money for the non- profit organization, ocean clean-up.

Millions are now using social media in a similar way.

Facebook says its users have donated more than 3 billion dollars to various charities through the platform in the last five years.

2:10 i think the traditional way of doing fundraisers from our generation are hard // where this is just a five dollars can go a long way and you click the app and you are done in 2013, joe teplow and jeff dobrinsky wanted to create a new way for people to donate.

They launched "good today"..

Online newsletter where subscribers pledge a few dollars every month.

Each day, they share information about a cause.

With a click users can send 25 cents to one of two organizations tackling the issue.

5:21 so for example, today we are featuring ovarian cancer.

Here is one charity that is supporting a cure and one that is helping families deal with this "good today" n has seventy five hundred subscribers..

They've raised more than four hundred thousand dollars to fight everyhting from childhood cancer to human trafficking.

5:02 we are all giving a small amount together so we are having a massive impact and that impact is being felt worldwide as the number of people donating this way continues to grow.

Hilary lane, cbs news, new york.

What students are learning about black history and what one man wants to change.

More when