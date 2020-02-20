Global  

Suspect In Hollywood Therapist's Murder Could Face Death Penalty

Gareth Pursehouse is scheduled to appear in court for the first time today.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
StudioCityPatch

Studio City Patch The ex-boyfriend and prime suspect in the murder of Amie Harwick, a prominent Hollywood marriage and***therapist,… https://t.co/MiNTdQI8Ze 22 hours ago

EchoParkPatch

Echo Park Patch Suspect In Hollywood Therapist's Murder Makes $2M Bail https://t.co/Awzt6DTazl 22 hours ago

PatchCalifornia

Patch California Suspect In Hollywood Therapist's Murder Makes $2M Bail https://t.co/Ww9wjhzVDM https://t.co/ccTteOgSXA 22 hours ago

BrentwoodPatch

Brentwood Patch Suspect In Hollywood Therapist's Murder Makes $2M Bail https://t.co/jjLImaQS0r 22 hours ago

BurtonABC7

Cheryl Burton RT @ABC7Chicago: New details are emerging about the murder of well-known***and family therapist Amie Harwick, who was killed at her home… 2 days ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago New details are emerging about the murder of well-known***and family therapist Amie Harwick, who was killed at he… https://t.co/WGXOKXEzs3 2 days ago

LAPDZBorquez

Sergeant I Z. Borquez RT @LAPDPacific: LAPD Detectives are investigating the homicide of Doctor Amie Harwick, a Hollywood Family Therapist. The suspect (former b… 2 days ago

LAPDPacific

LAPD Pacific LAPD Detectives are investigating the homicide of Doctor Amie Harwick, a Hollywood Family Therapist. The suspect (f… https://t.co/JVHTaUdaKk 2 days ago


Gareth Pursehouse was re-arrested and is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was re-arrested on a no-bail warrant and charged Wednesday with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, family and sex therapist Amie Harwick. He was also charged with first-degree..

