Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield in October 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:20s - Published Just announced country music star Luke Combs is coming to Bakersfield this year! Just announced country music star Luke Combs is coming to Bakersfield this year! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield in October IS COMING TO BAKERSFIELD THISYEAR!THE 'BEAUTIFUL CRAZY' SINGER ISTAKING HIS "WHAT YOU SEE IS WHATYOU GET" TOUR TO MECHANICS BANKARENA ON OCTOBER 24TH.THE SHOW FEATURES SPECIAL GUESTSASHLEY MCBRYDE,DREW PARKER, AND RAY FULCHER.TICKETS GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY..FEBRUARY 28TH.SPEAKING OF COUNTRY MUSIC --BLAKE SHELTON IS SET TO PERFORM





