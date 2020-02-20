Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield in October

Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield in October

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield in OctoberJust announced country music star Luke Combs is coming to Bakersfield this year!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield in October

IS COMING TO BAKERSFIELD THISYEAR!THE 'BEAUTIFUL CRAZY' SINGER ISTAKING HIS "WHAT YOU SEE IS WHATYOU GET" TOUR TO MECHANICS BANKARENA ON OCTOBER 24TH.THE SHOW FEATURES SPECIAL GUESTSASHLEY MCBRYDE,DREW PARKER, AND RAY FULCHER.TICKETS GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY..FEBRUARY 28TH.SPEAKING OF COUNTRY MUSIC --BLAKE SHELTON IS SET TO PERFORM




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sweetbaabybooo

kendoll. RT @sugar_seth: Luke combs is coming to Bakersfield I’m for sure going 6 days ago

sugar_seth

seco🥀 Luke combs is coming to Bakersfield I’m for sure going 6 days ago

lilyhodgesss

lily hodges RT @harleighmckenna: Luke combs coming to Bakersfield is exactly what I needed ❤️ 6 days ago

Simental1661

Pablo Simental RT @RealCanoLaFlare: Luke Combs is coming to Bakersfield in October 👀 I am 100% going 1 week ago

harleighmckenna

Harleigh Bentley Luke combs coming to Bakersfield is exactly what I needed ❤️ 1 week ago

babysj__

sᴀᴍᴍɪᴇ RT @Valkeaveny: LUKE COMBS IS COMING TO BAKERSFIELD. I WILL FUCKING BE THERE 1 week ago

Chuythepri

Compa WiZo 🚬 RT @ServyVizzle: Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield! 1 week ago

c_jimenez11

Cris Just found out Luke Combs is coming to Bakersfield in October... and The Weeknd also announces tour dates..💀💸 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.