shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Brief Hit Of Winter Temps THAT IS RIGHT.DAYS ARE LONGER, SUNSTRONGER AND IT MELTS THE NEXTDAY AND IN THE AS BAD.SO WHAT ARE WE LOOKING OUTFOR TODAY BECAUSE IT WAS COLDTORE DAY.DEFINITELY COLD TER DAY ANDTHEN OLDER TOMORROW.WE WILL TAKE YOU OUT TO CAPEMAY, NOTE THAT IS BLACK, GRAYSKY.THAT IS WHY IT IS SO MUCHCOLDER TODAY.IS THERE A STORM CUTTING BY TOTHE SOUTH AND JUST BARELYINGTO GO MISS US TO THE SOUTH.SOUTHERN DELAWARE AND SHOREPOINTS OF NEW JERSEY WITHLIGHT RAIN OR SNOW BUT WITHTHIS SYSTEM TO THE SOUTH, ITIS BRINGING CLOUD COVER AND ITIS USHERING IN COLDER AIR FROMTHE NORTH AND WEST.SO NOT MUCH SUNSHINE TODAY.WE WILL START WITH SOME SUNAND CLOUDS ARE IN.TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE REGIONRIGHT NOW ARE QUITE CHILLY.THIRTY-SIX CURRENT LIZ INPHILADELPHIA.THIRTY-FOUR IN ALLENTOWN.THIRTY-FOUR IN READING.OUR NORMAL HIGH IS 45.SO WE WILL BE WELL BELOWAVERAGE TODAY.ONLY THIRD DAY OF THE MONTH,TEMPERATURES ARE BELOWAVERAGE.LOOK AT THE DEPARTURE FROMYESTERDAY.YESTERDAY WAS A BEAUTIFULFEBRUARY DAY WITH TEMPERATURESNEAR 50.CURRENTLY 14 DEGREES COLDERTHEN THIS TIME YESTERDAY, AND15 DEGREES COLD INNER DOVERAND ATLANTIC CITY.13 DEGREES DROP FROM 4:00 HECLOCK YESTERDAY IN ALLENTOWN.HERE IS SYSTEM COMING BY TOTHE SOUTH BRINGINGACCUMULATING SNOW FROM THEHAMPTON ROADS AREA OF VIRGINIADOWN INTO NORTH CAROLINAGETTING VERY, VERY CLOSE TODELAWARE.WE HAVE A PIECE OVEN JOYDIVING SOUTH TO THE GREATLAKES BRINGING FLURRIES ANDSNOW SHOWERS OVER MOUNTAINS OFCENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BUT WECANNOT RULE OUT YOU CAN SEESPECKLES HERE BUT CANNOT RULEOUT FLURRIES MOVING THROUGHTHIS EVENING.IT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE A BIGDEAL BUT TAKING A LOOK AT OURNEXT COUPLE OF HOURS WE CANSEE A FEW FLAKES HERE ANDTHERE IN THE WESTERN COUNTIES,POSSIBLY A BRUSH OF SNOW LATERTHIS EVENING OR LIGHT RAINEVEN DOWN THE SHORE ANDSOUTHERN DELAWARE, COULD BESOME FLURRIES AROUND10:00 O'CLOCK IN THE CITY ANDTHEN THIS WILL CLEAR OUTOVERNIGHT AND TAKE THE CLOUDSWITH IT.SO TOMORROW, SUNSHINE RETURNSWHICH IS GOOD NEWS EXCEPT ITIS NOTING TO GO HELP US WARMUP THAT MUCH.TONIGHT CLOUDS DO THIN OUTAGAIN THROUGH OVERNIGHT HOURS,SEASONAL AND COLD.SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE BUTLOWS ARE STILL IN THE 20'S ONAVERAGE THIS TIME OF THE YEAR.FOR TOMORROW WE ARE LOOKING AT39 DEGREES, AND IT IS A FULLDAY SUNSHINE AND THATMISLEADING SUNSHINE.IT WILL LOOK WARMER THEN ITIS, FROSTY AFTERNOON.BUNDLE UP.BREEZE FROM THE NORTHWEST.IT WILL MAKE IT FEEL COLDER.COLD AIR DISSIPATES QUICKLY,WITH GOWNS, WE HAVE TALK ABOUTIT IN THE PIECE, WE HAVE BEENSEEING A MILD STRETCH.ONLY BRIEF COLD SHOTS AND DOESWARM UP THIS WEEKEND.BY SUNDAY AND MONDAY WE ARETALKING ABOUT HIGHS IN THE MIDTO UPPER 50'S.SO YOU'RE WITNESS WEATHERSEVEN DAY FORECAST WE ARELOOKING AT TEMPERATURES BACKIN THE 50'S GETTING IN THEWEEKEND.56 DEGREES INTO SUNDAY, ANDMONDAY WE WILL START OFF NICEAND THEN CLOUDS INCREASE, WEARE BACK TO THE MID 50'S, ANDOUR NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES MONDAYNIGHT, BUT ESPECIALLY TUESDAYINTO WEDNESDAY WITH A CHANCEFOR A FEW SHOWERS, TUESDAY,AND A SHOWER LATE ON WEDNESDAYAND THEN IT DOES TURN COOLER,BY THURSDAY, BUT YOU KNOW ASOF YET WE'RE ON TRACK TO BETHE FIFTH WARMEST FEBRUARY ONRECORD W THAT STRETCH AHEADEVERY DAY, BESIDES TOMORROWABOVE AVERAGE I WOULD SAY ITIS LOOKING GOOD FOR A TOP FIVEIN FEBRUARY.YOU LIKE RECORDS.





