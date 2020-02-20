Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren > After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After last night's fiery debate, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday continued to take jabs at her 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg over his treatment of women and his use of nondisclosure agreements to settle lawsuits.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

"When people got hurt and told their stories, and the answer from the mayor was silence, crickets.

Right up until he realized 'geez I was planning to buy a presidency and what could go wrong?'," Warren said at a campaign event in North Las Vegas before the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

At his first presidential debate in Nevada last night, Bloomberg faced a barrage of attacks, as his rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising billionaire over his record on race, history of sexist comments and the use of his massive fortune to muscle his way into the contest.



Recent related news from verified sources

Warren digs into attacks on Bloomberg after tough debate

NORTH LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on presidential campaign developments (all times local.):...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersThe WrapThe AgeFOXNews.comWorldNews


‘Fat Broads And Horse-Faced Lesbians’: Warren Attacks Bloomberg Over Comments About Women

Democrats Were Out For Blood From The Get-Go In Wednesday's Debate 
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cahulaan

Patrick Black activist group endorses Sen. Warren: Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is seeking a boost after her fiery de… https://t.co/an1a0Pqk0B 15 minutes ago

criteria681

Suzanne's Criteria68 @andizeisler I am still undecided even after this fiery debate,but I definitely didn’t find Warren overly angry,she… https://t.co/Tys97NgwXT 2 hours ago

DRBMeldrum

David Meldrum - Outlaws Warren, Sanders fundraising surges after clashes with Bloomberg in fiery Nevada debate https://t.co/w30BAIwYX3 #FoxBusiness 3 hours ago

SarabiaTX

Alex Sarabia RT @BostonGlobe: A day after hammering former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during a fiery debate performance in Las Vegas, Senator… 3 hours ago

TAGlobe

Travis Andersen RT @GlobePolitical: A day after hammering former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during a fiery debate performance in Las Vegas, Sena… 3 hours ago

GlobePolitical

Globe Politics A day after hammering former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during a fiery debate performance in Las Vegas,… https://t.co/2zm8O5lkhg 3 hours ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe A day after hammering former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during a fiery debate performance in Las Vegas,… https://t.co/2tDu6sWQWa 3 hours ago

davidjones720

David Jones Elizabeth Warren Announces Massive Fundraising Haul After Fiery Debate https://t.co/eq5aAy65KX 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

After bruising debate, Bloomberg seeks reset [Video]After bruising debate, Bloomberg seeks reset

The Democratic presidential contenders began a frantic dash for votes on Thursday after a fiery debate featuring a volley of attacks on big-spending billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who made his debut on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.