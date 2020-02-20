After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

"When people got hurt and told their stories, and the answer from the mayor was silence, crickets.

Right up until he realized 'geez I was planning to buy a presidency and what could go wrong?'," Warren said at a campaign event in North Las Vegas before the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

At his first presidential debate in Nevada last night, Bloomberg faced a barrage of attacks, as his rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising billionaire over his record on race, history of sexist comments and the use of his massive fortune to muscle his way into the contest.