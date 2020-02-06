Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Child (Star Wars) > Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News

Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News

Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News

Toys from the popular Disney+ show 'The Mandalorian' are about to arrive in stores and one of the likely most popular items, animatronic Baby Yoda, was introduced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WeskerTwitch

Wesker RT @IGN: This Baby Yoda animatronic can act like it’s harnessing the Force by closing its eyes, raising its arm, and sighing from exertion.… 4 seconds ago

newsl_astronomy

newslocker_astronomy Behold, Baby Yoda! Hasbro reveals animatronic 'Child' and more from 'The #AstronomyNewslocker… https://t.co/65ixgnUaK9 2 minutes ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Hasbro's flurry of 'The Mandalorian' toys includes an animatronic Baby Yoda https://t.co/G5JhTFtQPH - Sponsored Li… https://t.co/ZW09uNPA3Z 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kelly and Ryan Play With the Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda [Video]Kelly and Ryan Play With the Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda

Kelly and Ryan meet the Baby Yoda doll from Build-A-Bear.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 03:33Published

'Mandalorian' Spinoff Potentially in the Works, Viola Davis Set to Star as Michelle Obama & More | THR News [Video]'Mandalorian' Spinoff Potentially in the Works, Viola Davis Set to Star as Michelle Obama & More | THR News

Holy Baby Yoda, is a 'Mandalorian' spinoff in the works? Plus, Viola Davis is becoming Michelle Obama, and 'Ray Donovan' is over at Showtime. Here are the top stories in entertainment for Wednesday,..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.