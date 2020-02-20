Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque

Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque

Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque

A man stabbed a 70-year-old muezzin leading prayers inside a London mosque on Thursday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police and mosque officials said.

Lauren Anthony reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing during prayers at a London...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

News24.com | Suspect arrested after stabbing at central London mosque: police

British police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdultF22

AdultF RT @trtworld: Suspect arrested after a man in his 70s was stabbed inside a London mosque - police https://t.co/cM4WLkg7eC 45 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque -- 1:17 https://t.co/uFAGh4MZWI 55 minutes ago

SalmaPeDilAGaya

Salma Idrees RT @nottslive: A 19-year-old man has been arrested https://t.co/t029xHJgZx 1 hour ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Man arrested after prayer leader stabbed inside London mosque https://t.co/7LF8wWLFqT #news 3 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque https://t.co/73vVwjJCnD 3 hours ago

Early911

Nick Moss RT @DidierTweets: Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque. 🗣 Everything is fine in #StabCity 🗣 London’s Metropolitan… 3 hours ago

hardikajain09

Hardika Jain Man arrested after non-fatal stabbing inside London mosque https://t.co/S5U7FI2w5e https://t.co/eKr79oNb68 4 hours ago

dailystarnews

The Daily Star A man is arrested after he stabbed a 70-year-old muezzin leading prayers inside a #London mosque https://t.co/bGb45wcsks 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Witnesses describe scene after mosque attack [Video]Witnesses describe scene after mosque attack

Witnesses describe the scene at London Central Mosque in Regent's Park after a man was stabbed. Scotland Yard say the stabbing is not being treated as terror related. Report by Etemadil. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published

Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers [Video]Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing during prayers at a London mosque. The victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his condition is said not to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.