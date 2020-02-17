China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country China's Foreign Ministry says it's a punishment for an extremely critical op-ed about the country's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for...

SeattlePI.com - Published 1 day ago



China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters’ credentials BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Newsy "The correct response is to present counterarguments, not restrict speech." — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo https://t.co/i39Z1mUMF5 51 minutes ago jose652524 China orders Wall Street Journal reporters to leave country over headline China on Wednesday ordered three reporte… https://t.co/nRVdP3T7Zo 12 hours ago World News Read Most In 24 hours China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country https://t.co/VapzSl9y10 21 hours ago Terese Dau “Real Sick Man of Asia” truth hurts hey #ChinaLies China has ordered three journalists, including one Australian,… https://t.co/CIVlLgShhv 1 day ago XiXi Davey RT @newscomauHQ: China has ordered three journalists, including one Australian, to leave the country over a headline about the coronavirus… 1 day ago Vik Bataille Coronavirus: Wall Street Journal reporters ordered to leave China over ‘racist’ headline - https://t.co/MrBBfqJjB0… https://t.co/IE4dxFdvR2 1 day ago Iwan H Schana China has ordered three reporters for The Wall Street Journal, including one Australian, to leave the country over… https://t.co/ikNmdmoYZ3 1 day ago news.com.au China has ordered three journalists, including one Australian, to leave the country over a headline about the coron… https://t.co/Zw3MADJi9g 1 day ago