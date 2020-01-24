Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears The tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped a three-day winning streak Thursday as stocks fell on worries the coronavirus outbreak is not under control and threatens global economic growth. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

