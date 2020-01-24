Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears

Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears

Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears

The tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped a three-day winning streak Thursday as stocks fell on worries the coronavirus outbreak is not under control and threatens global economic growth.

Conway G.

Gittens has the market action.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall St. eases, led by tech decline on mounting fears coronavirus could spread

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights, after reports of new...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears... 28 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears https://t.co/sZPwM1aRWa https://t.co/7vLSpB2LGl 31 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Tech leads Wall St. decline on coronavirus fears - https://t.co/i6BkXhhWfx 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street slides as virus worries mount [Video]Wall Street slides as virus worries mount

Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off Friday on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak. As Fred Katayamam reports, the S&amp;P 500 suffered its biggest weekly decline in six..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.