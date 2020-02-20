Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News

The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 03:55s - Published < > Embed
The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News

The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News

The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JovenyGrande

Choppa.Choppa RT @HotNewHipHop: . @theweeknd is hitting the road 🙌 https://t.co/e2kdR3ibNf 12 minutes ago

djtyggaty

DJ Tygga Ty RT @RapUp: The Weeknd is hitting the road on "The After Hours Tour" this June. See dates: https://t.co/A7WaBRNQhk 🌙 https://t.co/8JjeKkto2N 3 hours ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop . @theweeknd is hitting the road 🙌 https://t.co/e2kdR3ibNf 4 hours ago

1027KIISFM

102.7 KIIS FM .@TheWeeknd is hitting the road! See the dates for his #AfterHoursTour! #TheWeeknd https://t.co/fQolv0UFA1 4 hours ago

K92radio

K92 The Weeknd's hitting the road. 🎤🙌 https://t.co/qYEx7KC8Nn https://t.co/33VSmQlsOX 7 hours ago

japesalazar

Jape RT @HotNewHipHop: . @theweeknd is hitting the road 🙌 https://t.co/e2kdR30AVH 8 hours ago

RapUp

Rap-Up The Weeknd is hitting the road on "The After Hours Tour" this June. See dates: https://t.co/A7WaBRNQhk 🌙 https://t.co/8JjeKkto2N 9 hours ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop . @theweeknd is hitting the road 🙌 https://t.co/e2kdR30AVH 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News [Video]'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News

These are the top stories in entertainment for Thursday, February 20th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:44Published

Can small businesses stay relevant as neighborhoods change? [Video]Can small businesses stay relevant as neighborhoods change?

While the new restaurant isn't ready to divulge any details just yet,retail specialist Josh Rothstein said that for restaurants to stay relevant, and open, today means they have to be a good enough..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.