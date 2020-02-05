Pat Toomey Weighs In On Debate 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:37s - Published Pat Toomey Weighs In On Debate Senator Pat Toomey shared his throughs on the Nevada Democratic debate, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this MJBPGH Did you @jondelano or any other reporter ask Senator Toomey what his position on the Presidents latest pardons/comm… https://t.co/FDU67I4qJi 53 minutes ago