Man sentenced for kidnapping, holding stepdaughter captive for 19 years

Rosalynn McGinnis told 41 Action News she's relieved after the man who kidnapped her at age 12 and held her captive for nearly two decades was sentenced Thursday.

A federal judge in Oklahoma City sentenced Henri Piette to life in prison on two counts months after a jury found Piette guilty in June 2019 of kidnapping McGinnis and "travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a juvenile."
