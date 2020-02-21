Global  

Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban

Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban

Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a lower court that first blocked the &quot;heartbeat&quot; law last May.
Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban

A three-judge panel in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



portents

Portents RT @UPI: Federal appeals court blocks Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion law https://t.co/X5Y6OkyZgl 3 hours ago

JhwilsH

[Hen23]CivilEngr™️ Appeals court blocks Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion ban #Topbuzz https://t.co/rrXQLAEwTM 4 hours ago

lance_pool

Lance B. Pool❌ RT @dcexaminer: The same appeals court also struck down another Mississippi law that would have made abortion illegal after 15 weeks. https… 4 hours ago

mac2u

Mike Cornwell Anti-Life Federal Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi’s Protection for Unborn Babies https://t.co/vredQYsnlF via @LibertyHeadline 4 hours ago

SDS_Sunlight

Solomon DS RT @NatAbortionFed: BREAKING: Mississippi's unconstitutional 6-week abortion ban has been blocked! Thank you to our member, Jackson Women's… 5 hours ago

WallyG1

Valdis Gailitis Anti-Life Federal Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi’s Protection for Unborn Babies 5 hours ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner The same appeals court also struck down another Mississippi law that would have made abortion illegal after 15 week… https://t.co/8udZb3aMt0 5 hours ago

DonGibs22787443

DandyDon #KAG 🇺🇸 #MagaVeteran Appeals court blocks Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion ban #Topbuzz https://t.co/7FrKoOqhgt 5 hours ago

