Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald Trump, according to officials who briefed House lawmakers last week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Intel Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Trying To Interfere In 2020

A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comIndiaTimes


U.S. intelligence told lawmakers of Russian bid to boost Trump re-election: source

U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers last week that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election [Video]Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in a meeting last week that the Russians are continuing their efforts to attack the democratic process and interfere in the 2020 election, and that one prong is..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:54Published

Intel Officials Tell Congress Russians Trying To Help President Trump With Election [Video]Intel Officials Tell Congress Russians Trying To Help President Trump With Election

The president, according to what CBS News has learned, was furious about the briefing that was given to the House Intelligence Committee and that he berated the now outgoing Acting Director of National..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.