Court docs show Ivy Place Apartments owner owes millions

OWNERS OF THE PROPERTY..T-E-H REALTY... PAYED THEIRBILL LATE LAST NIGHT.THE MANAGER OF UTILITIES ANDFINANCE WITH THE CITY OFTULSA SAYS..

THE OWNERS WEREGIVEN SEVERAL NOTICES..

THEYSTILL REFUSED TO PAY.

ANDTHEY EVEN GAVE RESIDENTSMULTIPLE NOTICES.

THE WATERWAS SHUT OFF FOR ABOUT ADAY..

WE DUG DEEPER INTOTHE OWNERS OF THISPROPERTY..2 WORKS FOR YOU's KATIEKELEHER..FOUND A LAUNDRYLIST OF PROBLEMS...NOT JUSTIN TULSA BUT IN SEVERALSTATE.... KATIE?MIKE, THE COMPANY THAT OWNSIVY PLACE HAS A HISTORY OFLEGAL ISSUES ACROSS THEMIDWEST.

ONE OF ITS LATESTLAWSUITS IS RIGHT HERE INTULSA COUNTY.

WHERE THEY OWEMORE THAN 7 MILLION DOLLARS.COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW ANONGOING CASE BETWEEN THEFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGECORPORATION AND SEVERALCOMPANIES.ONE OF WHICH IS CALLEDKTTO2- PICKWICK L-L-C.

THATCOMPANY IS ALSO T-E-HREALTY.

AND IT OWNS IVYPLACE APARTMENTS.

IN THECOURT DOCUMENTS WE HAVEOBTAINED..

IT STATES..

THECOURT COULD APPOINT ARECEIVER TO TAKE OVER THEFUNDS FROM KTTO2.

THEDOCUMENTS SAY THE APARTMENTSARE IN SERIOUS DISREPAIR.AND THE COMPANY ISN'TREPAIRING IT DESPITE HAVINGTHE FUNDS TO DO SO.

IT ALSOSTATES KTTO2 IS IN DEFAULTAND OWES 7.7 MILLION DOLLARSON THEIR MORTGAGE LOAN..

ANDTHAT NUMBER CONTINUES TOGROW BY THE DAY.

T-E-H ISALSO UNDER FEDERALINVESTIGATION FOR ITSPROPERTIES IN KANSAS CITYAND ST.

LOUIS.

OUR KANSASCITY SISTER STATION, K-S-H-B, REPORTS THE HOUSINGAUTHORITY OF KANSAS CITY CUTOFF SECTION 8FEDERAL FUNDING TO T-E-HPROPERTIES THERE.

AND JUSTYESTERDAY, K-M-B-C REPORTST-E-H HASN'T PAID ITS 31-THOUSAND DOLLAR UTILITY BILLAT THE COLONY WOODSAPARTMENTS.

AND ITS WATER ISSCHEDULED TO BE SHUT OFFNEXT WEEK.

MEANWHILE, BACKIN TULSA, THE WATER IS BACKON FOR IVY PLACE RESIDENTS.BUT THEIR FUTURE IS STILLUNCLEAR.THE NEXT COURT DATE FOR THELAWSUIT HERE IN TULSA COUNTYISSCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY,FEBRUARY 28TH.

KATIEKELEHER, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.