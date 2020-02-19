Democrats Criticize Bernie Sanders For His Supporters Behaviors During Debate

Global  

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren criticized Sen.

Bernie Sanders supporters over their online behavior.

She said their harassment and threats could hurt party unity in the general election.

Warren said: “I've said many times before, we are all responsible for our supporters and we need to step up.” According to Politico, Mayor Pete Buttigieg jumped in the criticism, attacking Sanders’ campaign.

He insinuated that Sanders’ campaign motivates the ugly remarks and behavior from his supporters.
Bernie Sanders Defends His Supporters When Confronted By Buttigieg: I ‘Disown’ Anyone Engaging in ‘Ugly Remarks’

Senator *Bernie Sanders* (I-VT) fired back at former South Bend mayor *Pete Buttigieg*, on the...
Mediaite - Published

Steve Schmidt Erupts on Bernie Sanders and ‘Vile’ Supporters: If He Wins, ‘It Is a Death Sentence’ for Democrats

Steve Schmidt, former adviser to *Howard Schultz* who left the GOP in 2018 over his disgust with the...
Mediaite - Published


