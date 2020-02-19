Democrats Criticize Bernie Sanders For His Supporters Behaviors During Debate

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren criticized Sen.

Bernie Sanders supporters over their online behavior.

She said their harassment and threats could hurt party unity in the general election.

Warren said: “I've said many times before, we are all responsible for our supporters and we need to step up.” According to Politico, Mayor Pete Buttigieg jumped in the criticism, attacking Sanders’ campaign.

He insinuated that Sanders’ campaign motivates the ugly remarks and behavior from his supporters.