Ben Affleck publicly thanks Jennifer Garner for ongoing support 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published Ben Affleck publicly thanks Jennifer Garner for ongoing support Ben Affleck has issued a public note of thanks to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for supporting him through his struggle with sobriety.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this CINEMANEW24.COM Ben Affleck publicly thanks Jennifer Garner for ongoing support – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4Mq55v… https://t.co/cOFhggHL67 4 hours ago People Magazine SA Ben Affleck publicly thanks Jennifer Garner for ongoing support - https://t.co/UTAw2GOFRl https://t.co/vEjsnFZido 5 hours ago F.Nero Affleck publicly thanks Garner, plus more news https://t.co/hg2hIyc5YG 7 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Ben Affleck publicly thanks Jennifer Garner for ongoing support https://t.co/xiwVVN0M5E https://t.co/riz9PSyOGA 9 hours ago DianaMackiewicz Affleck publicly thanks Garner, plus more news https://t.co/y69ctIv1vd 10 hours ago Victoria Kline Affleck publicly thanks Garner, plus more news https://t.co/llfAHL5g0J 11 hours ago Wonderwall #BenAffleck publicly thanks #JenniferGarner, plus more news https://t.co/uYQpQ7MV1n 12 hours ago AsumeTech Ben Affleck Publicly Thanks Jennifer Garner After Opening Up To Diane Sawyer About His Failed Marriage & Sobriety I… https://t.co/silr12QnsV 13 hours ago