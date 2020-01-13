Global  

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Apple secures a restraining order against a man it says is harassing CEO Tim Cook.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
