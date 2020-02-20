Global  

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch

Heavyweight boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have had to be kept apart Las Vegas on ahead of their WBC title showdown on Saturday night.

Adam Reed reports.
