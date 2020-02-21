Fredericks facing possible long lay-off 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:02s - Published Fredericks facing possible long lay-off West Ham manager David Moyes is unsure how long Ryan Fredericks will be out after the defender suffered ligamant damage in his shoulder in the match against Manchester City 0

