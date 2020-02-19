Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths. Edward Baran reports.

