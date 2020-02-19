Global  

Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths.

Edward Baran reports.
