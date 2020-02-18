How Will 'Birds Of Prey' Be Remembered?

'Birds of Prey' is drastically under performing at the box office.

But, is it the abysmal failure the media is painting it as?

According to Den of Geek, the movie's box office performance is not as bad as recent reports make it seem.

Den of Geek says the film is certainly a massive disappointment at the box office.

But, it made $20-million over a four day weekend and held 48% of it's audience since its debut.

Those are numbers most films would kill for.