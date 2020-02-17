Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the players Gregg pulled from the wreckage of a burning plane, was among those who gathered to say farewell to the goalkeeper whose courage in the aftermath of the 1958 Munich air disaster is part of club folklore.