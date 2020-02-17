Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harry Gregg > Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg

Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg

Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the players Gregg pulled from the wreckage of a burning plane, was among those who gathered to say farewell to the goalkeeper whose courage in the aftermath of the 1958 Munich air disaster is part of club folklore.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A real sporting hero: Former Manchester United player Harry Gregg, dies at 87

A real sporting hero: Former Manchester United player Harry Gregg, dies at 87Harry Gregg, a former Manchester United goalkeeper called the "hero of Munich" for rescuing two...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayBelfast TelegraphtalkSPORTIndependentSeattle TimesHindu


Harry Gregg: Funeral of Man United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper taking place

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United greats Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton and...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast TelegraphHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg https://t.co/wccdDi8Uux https://t.co/eJ84fjvd3i 1 day ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg: https://t.co/MXLz5dEDMa #NorthernIreland 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Utd legends attend Gregg funeral [Video]Man Utd legends attend Gregg funeral

Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton attend Harry Gregg's funeral

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published

Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral [Video]Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who have gathered for the funeral of club hero Harry Gregg. The former Northern Ireland international..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.