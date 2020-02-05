Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death

Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death

Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death

Lesotho&apos;s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane had not turned up for a court appearance over his wife&apos;s death two hours after the hearing was meant to start on Friday, and police said they were unsure of his whereabouts.

Lauren Anthony reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane had not turned up for a court appearance over his wife's...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

csbnnews

csbnnews Lesotho’s Leader Misses Court Date to Be Charged in Killing of Estranged Wife https://t.co/OTC9VUXh9Y https://t.co/LEbmMFJMp7 20 minutes ago

FredericReid2

Frederic Reid RT @Moguldom: Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane failed to appear in court on Feb. 21 to face charges of murdering his estranged wife in… 6 hours ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis Lesotho’s Leader Misses Court Date to Be Charged in Killing of Estranged Wife https://t.co/nOGyfM8RVP 8 hours ago

danwibg

Dan Moshenberg Lesotho’s Leader Misses Court Date to Be Charged in Killing of Estranged Wife https://t.co/Gvr0GHJY86 #Lesotho 8 hours ago

NewsChronicle_

The News Chronicle Lesotho PM resigns, misses court date https://t.co/BZM10mY3gc via @The News Chronicle 8 hours ago

EwRmadrid

ENGLISH with RAYMOND #English Top story: @EwRMadrid Retweets Lesotho’s Leader Misses Court Date to Be Charged in Killing of Estranged Wi… https://t.co/FjMR4kYiXa 8 hours ago

Moguldom

Moguldom Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane failed to appear in court on Feb. 21 to face charges of murdering his estrang… https://t.co/cI8gm0UmJw 8 hours ago

BaileyDalecape

Sandra🌹🍀 So the Lesotho Prime Minister copied Zuma and misses court date to come to SA for health reasons. 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lesotho PM's wife charged with murdering his previous wife [Video]Lesotho PM's wife charged with murdering his previous wife

The wife of Lesotho&apos;s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Wednesday (February 5) charged with murdering his previous wife two days before he took office in 2017. Lucy Fielder..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.