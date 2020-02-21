Desperate Warren Taps Loan

Global  

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is desperate for cash.

She raised more money than most of her Democratic presidential rivals in the weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

However, she spent so heavily that her campaign took out a $3 million loan fearing she would run out of money.

Warren spent nearly 97% of her war chest.

Her campaign said while she took out a $3 million loan, she only accessed $400,000.

She's polling forth in Nevada.

She's fifth in South Carolina and California.
