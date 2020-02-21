Global  

Bernie Sanders Rally in Santa Ana

Bernie Sanders Rally in Santa AnaSanders is currently polling as the front-runner in California.
Tweets about this

DclemDeborah

dclem @Chatta_girl Resist, @Chatta_Girl RT @nowthisnews: 'TAMALES FOR TÍO BERNIE': Bernie Sanders holds a rally in Santa Ana, CA, whose population is nearly 80% Latinx. https://t… 8 seconds ago

nowthisnews

NowThis 'TAMALES FOR TÍO BERNIE': Bernie Sanders holds a rally in Santa Ana, CA, whose population is nearly 80% Latinx. https://t.co/JTephZiOzJ 24 seconds ago

BernieUSA2020

Bernie Sanders 2020 LIVE NOW 🔴 Bernie Sanders Rally in Santa Ana, California #BernieSanders2020 #Bernie2020 #NotMeUs #FeelTheBern… https://t.co/00QRom6gAr 3 minutes ago

txtgab9

Gabriel Garcia RT @ABC7: WATCH #LIVE Bernie Sanders holds rally in Santa Ana ahead of Super Tuesday primary https://t.co/iltPxiL1Hk https://t.co/LFuB14C1SV 3 minutes ago

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News WATCH #LIVE Bernie Sanders holds rally in Santa Ana ahead of Super Tuesday primary https://t.co/iltPxiL1Hk https://t.co/LFuB14C1SV 6 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Bernie Sanders Rally in Santa Ana https://t.co/eVSrJ9r6jX https://t.co/8HXHByBvSM 49 minutes ago

murfgvp

murgvp RT @aidanwould: im en route to a bernie sanders rally in santa ana! hopefully gonna be able to stream some of it ♥️ 1 hour ago

FreeElijia

Elijah Free🌹🐾 RT @GodandtheBear: Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Santa Ana ahead of California primary https://t.co/8KgmspKl9e via @abc7 1 hour ago


One-on-one with Bernie Sanders [Video]One-on-one with Bernie Sanders

13 Action News spoke to Bernie Sanders on Thursday by a variety of subjects. He talked about the culinary union and the debate on Wednesday night.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:11Published

Democrats criticize Bernie Sanders for his supporters behaviors during debate [Video]Democrats criticize Bernie Sanders for his supporters behaviors during debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters over their online behavior. She said their harassment and threats could hurt party unity in the general election. Warren said:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

