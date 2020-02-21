Global  

Barr To Meet With Senate GOP

Attorney General William Barr will meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at their weekly lunch, according to a source familiar with the planning.

The gathering is supposed to center on legal statutes set to expire soon.

It comes as congressional Republicans have mounted an all-out defense of the attorney general.

Barr may quit over President Donald Trump’s public commentary on Justice Department criminal cases.
